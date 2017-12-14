Jaya Bhattacharya clarifies news about her bankruptcy: I am hurt at being portrayed as a beggar

Jaya Bhattacharya’s body of work includes hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Jhansi Ki Rani, Madhubala, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap and Gangaa. Jaya Bhattacharya’s body of work includes hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Jhansi Ki Rani, Madhubala, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap and Gangaa.

A couple of days back, reports emerged about popular television actor Jaya Bhattacharya being bankrupt and in dire need of work and money. While her ordeal was splashed all over social media, the actor was left grappling with the aftermath of the reports. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Jaya shared, “I am aghast and really hurt at being portrayed as a beggar. My mother was in the ICU and I was disturbed at the sudden turn of events but that doesn’t mean I was pleading for money and work.”

The media reports further suggested that her mother’s ill health had left her penniless and she was in dire need of work. For someone who has constantly worked in the industry, it was disturbing for Jaya to even read these articles. “I could not comprehend what had just happened. I had never thought that one irresponsible piece of news could go on to become viral. I have worked hard and with dignity for almost three decades, and have single-handedly overcome all crisis but this has never happened to me. I was bombarded with phone calls and messages. Everyone is offering me help and wanting to meet me. It’s sweet of them but I need privacy at this moment.”

Jaya’s mother, who is 79 years old, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and she has been implanted with a pacemaker. The actor further shared, “Both my parents are old and being a single child, I have known my responsibilities and have had savings. But all was used in this sudden emergency but it’s a usual thing in life. My last show wrapped up four months back and it’s not that I have been sitting at home for years. I did send across a message to my colleagues that I was looking out for work now but it doesn’t mean I am pleading for work.”

“I do not have a luxurious life nor do I party and drink. I rather spend my monies on helping others especially dogs. I am an animal lover and have been actively involved in various causes. I am a practical person and having old parents. I always plan my life well with multiple backups. All that I want to tell the world is that financial crisis happens in everyone’s life but it doesn’t mean I should be portrayed as a beggar. I will continue to work with my head held high and sort out my issues like I have always done,” the actor quipped. As of now, Jaya’s mother is stable and will be shifted to the normal ward tomorrow. She added that this has come as a relief to her after days of harassment.

The actor’s body of work includes hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Jhansi Ki Rani, Madhubala, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, Gangaa. She has also played pivotal roles in movies like Devdas, Sirf Tum, Fiza and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

