Jay Soni and Pooja Shah welcome a baby girl

Jay Soni and Pooja Shah had an arranged marriage. Jay Soni and Pooja Shah had an arranged marriage.

Sasural Genda Phool actor Jay Soni and wife Pooja Shah welcomed a baby girl on April 18. Pooja, who is also a designer, delivered the little angel at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, and both families are currently enjoying the happy phase.

A close friend of Jay Soni shared with indianexpress.com, “Both mother and child are doing good and Jay is over the moon. He has always wanted a baby girl, and with his wish coming true, he is jumping like a kid. Pooja is currently in the hospital but they should arrive home soon after the regular check-ups and formalities.”

Jay had earlier told Bombay Times, “The baby is due in April. I didn’t disclose the news earlier, as we are not allowed to share it till the first trimester is completed. I am extremely excited.”

After believing that he might not find a girl of his choice, Jay had opted for an arranged marriage, and Pooja was his parents’ choice. But when he met her, he realised she was the partner he has been waiting for. After a close-knit roka ceremony, the two tied the knot. Television audience got to witness their crackling chemistry when they participated in Nach Baliye 7. Eventhough they couldn’t manage to go ahead in the competition, their effort and hard work were well appreciated.

Coming to Jay Soni, after supporting roles in Baa Bahu Aur Baby and Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, he got his big break playing the protagonist in Sasural Genda Phool. His chocolate boy looks and sweet personality made him a star overnight. Post that, he appeared in Sanskaar – Dharohar Apno Ki, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. He was last seen in Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, which failed to connect with the audience.

Here’s wishing Jay and Pooja, a blissful parenthood!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd