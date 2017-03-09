Jay Bhanushali replaces Sughandha Mishra as Voice India finale host

Jay Bhanushali will be hosting the finale episode of Voice India in place of Sugandha Mishra. Jay Bhanushali will be hosting the finale episode of Voice India in place of Sugandha Mishra.

Actor Jay Bhanushali has returned to the singing reality show Voice India, but only to host for the finale episode, due to unavailability of its regular anchor, Sugandha Mishra. Singer-actor Sugandha was associated with the &TV show since the beginning, but with the series getting a week extension, it has caused a date issue for her as she also stars on The Kapil Sharma Show.

“She had a problem with the dates because we extended the show by one week and she had already given commitment for The Kapil Sharma Show on those dates,” a source from &TV told indianexpress.com. The finale shoot was expected to take place on March 5 but has now been scheduled to March 12.

Jay will host the finale with the show’s co-host, TV actor Gunjan Utreja. The show is being judged by Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant, Shaan and Benny Dayal, who are mentors to their respective teams. Last year, Jay hosted the kids edition of Voice India with Sugandha.

Jay, who has lately stayed away from fiction on TV, made his last small screen appearance in 2016 as the host of the first season of Voice India Kids. The actor has shifted his focus to reality TV as he is either seen participating as a contestant on such series or as the anchor.

On the acting front, Jay is now focusing on the big screen. The 32-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut three years ago, last starred in 2015 film Ek Paheli Leela, alongside Sunny Leone.

