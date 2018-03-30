Jay Bhanushali: It’s not easy for an actor to be a host

Jay Bhanushali recently hosted Voice India Kids 2 and Super Dancer 2. Jay Bhanushali recently hosted Voice India Kids 2 and Super Dancer 2.

If there’s one actor who has broadened his horizon and successfully achieved in all, it’s Jay Bhanushali. After a successful television career, he moved towards the big screen and enjoyed a relatively good stint and is currently one of the most popular hosts. Jay recently hosted Voice India Kids 2 and Super Dancer 2. He is currently taking charge on DID Li’l Masters. Interestingly, working back to back on similar reality shows isn’t monotonous for him. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Hate Story 2 actor quipped, “I think it’s only because of the kids. They have a different kind of energy with them and you only have fun shooting with them. They also have a very honest approach towards life and so you can be completely real with them.”

When we asked if he tries to build a different personality for different shows, he shared, “Not at all. If I start doing that it would be unfair to those shows. And I feel as a host, you need to be yourself. You can’t pretend on a long run and television audience is also very smart, they will catch your bluff in a moment.”

There’s an array of reality shows on television but just few faces to host it. While we believe we need more anchors, Jay had his own reasons to refute it. “Zyada competition kyu badhana hai? (Why do you want the competition to grow?) I think there are enough hosts and we don’t need more,” he shared with a laugh. He further added, “But to be frank, hosting is not an easy job and if it doesn’t come naturally, you will not be able to succeed. Also an actor gets used to fan following, being treated like a star and shedding it all on stage is difficult to do. It’s not easy for an actor to be a host as you have to pull jokes on yourself and indulge in buffoonery on stage. As for me, I want to keep entertaining my audience in whatever ways I can.”

To our query on whether less hours of working and more money also makes him take more shows, the Kayamath actor shared, “That is indeed a good factor. You also get to travel a lot, people approach you for mundans, weddings and sangeet also but at the end of the day, you are an actor, and you can never forget that.

There’s an opinion around that Jay has been underused as an actor and overused as an anchor but he debated on the same saying, “I still have a lot to give to hosting, and I have many more ways to entertain my fans up my sleeves, so am not at all overused. As for acting, yes, I have been less used and now I too have realised that I want to get back on sets. I am waiting for a good project to come my way. All these years, I became a little lazy thinking life’s good but I can’t let the actor in me die. So time I pull up my socks. Also, I really want to once again romance on-screen and create some magic.”

We caught him tongue-tied when we asked him who he wants to romance. Blushing and giving it a thought, Jay replied, “Well, as an actor, you can’t really choose, and after marriage, the options any way gets narrowed down.” When we pulled his legs saying that we expected him to give his wife’s Mahhi Vij’s name, he exclaimed, “Of course, this is what I wanted to say (laughs). But yes, a lot of people have said that we look good together, so why not? And whenever we have worked together, it has been successful. The last time we were together on TV, it was for Nach Baliye 5, and we won it. Mahhi is my lucky charm and I would love to share the screen with her.”

