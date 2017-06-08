Javed Ali gets emotional after parents’ surprise visit

Javed Ali is currently the judge of the Zee tv show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil champs season 6. Javed Ali is currently the judge of the Zee tv show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil champs season 6.

Singer Javed Ali got emotional when his parents paid a surprise visit to the set of popular children singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6.”This was one of the best surprises of my life. It is indeed an emotional moment. I owe my success to Allah and my parents who have sacrificed so much to get me where I am,” Ali, known for songs like Kun faaya and Deewana kar raha, said.

During their visit on the Zee TV show, Ali’s parents said that they had been through various ups and downs in life. Singer Neha Kakkar, who is seen as a mentor on the show alongside Ali and Himesh Reshammiya, said: “Javed Ali is a priceless gem of our industry. After hearing his inspiring story, I hope our industry gets more singers like him.”

Himesh said: “Javed, you are an inspiration to everyone all over the nation. Your humility and simplicity say a lot about your down-to-earth personality. With your kind of talent, you have a long long way to go. Your parents’ heartfelt blessings are always with you”. Ali’s parents will appear on the show on Saturday.

Javed debuted by singing a track from the movie Beti No.1, but it didn’t help his career much. After that, he sang for several movies including Chameli, Dil Jo Bhi Kahey, Golmaal – Fun Unlimited, Kyun…! Ho Gaya Na, Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Zindaggi Rocks among others. He was noted for his rendering of the Punjabi-based track Nagaada Nagaada in the 2007 movie Jab We Met alongside Sonu Nigam. It’s been a long and hard struggle for this 29-year-old talented singer. However, he has shot to real fame in 2008 with the song Jashn-E-Bahaara in the magnum opus Jodhaa Akbar, which is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and music composed by A R Rahman and also a popular song Ek Din Teri Rahon Me composed by Pritam for the movie Naqaab.

