James Corden welcomes third child with wife Julia Carey

Late-night show host James Croden has become a father again. Welcoming his third child with wife Julia Carey, James announced the news on Twitter. “Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x,” read his tweet.

The newly born will join elder brother Max, 6, and sister Carey, 2. Their representative had confirmed that the couple is expecting a third kid earlier this year in July. In September while appearing on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Corden had also revealed the sex of the child.

James Corden had earlier talked about his relationship with Julia Carey during a Rolling Stone interview in August 2016. He had said, “I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don’t fall in love. If they do, it’s in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it’s not. It’s exactly the same. I met my wife, she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it.”

Corden and his wife have been together since 2010. They were introduced by their mutual friend Dominic Cooper who is also James’ co-star on The History Boys.

