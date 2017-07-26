Jamai Raja non-payment case: Producer Meenakshi Sagar slaps notices on Sara Afreen Khan and CINTAA, both parties claim she’s lying

Meenakshi Sagar has now slapped legal notices against Sara Afreen Khan and CINTAA for defaming her. Meenakshi Sagar has now slapped legal notices against Sara Afreen Khan and CINTAA for defaming her.

The non-payment issue between Jamai Raja actors and producer Meenakshi Sagar has intensified. With CINTAA (Cine and TV artists association) getting involved, things have heated up. Meenakshi, who has been accused of not paying her actors Sara Afreen Khan, Mouli Ganguly and Shiny Doshi, has now slapped legal notices against Sara and CINTAA for defaming her. Both parties though maintain she is blatantly lying.

Popular Zee TV show Jamai Raja that aired successfully for three years before wrapping up in March 2017, has found itself making headlines. Time and again, the actors of the show namely Sara Afreen Khan, Shiny Doshi and Mouli Ganguly have accused producer Meenakshi Sagar of not paying their dues. Recently, Sara went public with the matter after the two cheques provided by Meenakshi bounced back. She has also decided to file a case against the producer as a bounced cheque equals to a criminal offence. The producer, who also felt a big blow, after CINTAA, decided to stop actors from working with Meenakshi, as part of its non-cooperation move, till she clears all dues.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Meenakshi she said, “Sara is lying. She sent us a fraudulent notice after her cheques were cleared to get her two minutes of fame. My lawyer has already sent her a notice and filed defamation charges, according to which she has to pay me money for all the harassment. Mouli is right about the delay but we have been clearing her dues, so there was no need for all this. This is complete extortion.”

“But I am really disappointed with the way CINTAA is dealing with the matter. They have no legal right to impose a non-cooperation movement against me and my company. How can they stop actors to work with me; it was a completely one-sided decision. I have sent them a notice and waiting for a revert. I have also reached out to IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association) and they have promised to support me and sort out this issue,” she added.

Meenakshi has shared proof of her notice to Sara and CINTAA with indianexpress.com.

Sara, on her part, accused Meenakshi of blatantly lying. She told us, “Why would I send her a notice if she had cleared my dues. I have proof that both her cheques bounced (pics attached) and that is a criminal offence. She has gone on record to say that she asked me not to encash the cheques and that she would transfer the amount. Why will someone give cheques when they don’t want us to encash it? Above all, she stopped answering my calls and messages, which prove that she wanted to get away. I had no other option but to approach the CINTAA and speak to the media. And now she calls me to threaten that she will never give me the money. I feel pity for actors who work so hard and this is how producers treat them. As for the defamation charges, well I am ready to fight in the case for I know I am right.”

When we reached out to General Secretary, CINTAA, actor Sushant Singh, he had no idea about the notice. “I am getting to hear this from you. Unless we receive a notice from competent authorities we can’t respond. This is a classic case of ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’. In the last two years, we have had 53 complaints against Meenakshi and Moti Sagar. We don’t want any more members being victimised by these people, hence our advisory to our members to not work with her,” he said.

Anil Nagrath, Secretary IMPPA told indianexpress.com, “Meenakshi Sagar has been paying her actors; yes there’s a delay but she has never denied it. Also, IMPPA strictly condemns the non-cooperation movement that CINTAA has started. Meenakshi has been honest about her business issues and we will provide all the support she requires. As part of the industry, we believe all issues can be sorted out with patience and time.”

We will keep an eye on where this battle heads next.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd