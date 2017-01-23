Jackie Chan to promote Kung Fu Yoga on The Kapil Sharma Show

Jackie Chan is in India to promote his forthcoming multilingual action-adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga. Jackie Chan is in India to promote his forthcoming multilingual action-adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga.

The news of legendary action-star Jackie Chan landing in India itself was big enough for the star’s Indian fans. But the news shared on comedian Kapil Sharma’s Twitter page is all more exciting. Jackie Chan who is in India to promote his forthcoming multilingual action-adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, will also be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma, who hosts the Sony Entertainment Television show, took to Twitter on Monday to announce the news.”Oh my god. Jackie Chan on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’,” Kapil tweeted.

The film, which also stars Indian actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. According to Jonathan Shen, one of the film’s Chinese producers, the movie will release in around 500 cinemas in India.

It’s like a dream come true.. thank u brother @SonuSood for bringing @EyeOfJackieChan sir.. lots of love n best wishes always :))) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 23, 2017

The other two projects are a biographical feature of Xuan Zang, based on the seventh-century monk’s pilgrimage to India. The film is China’s official pick for the 89th Academy Awards. Apart from that, there is Buddies in India, which is comedian Wang Baoqiang’s directorial debut. Xuan Zang was released in April and Buddies will premiere during the upcoming Spring Festival.

It is reported that the Hindi film stars have performed some adrenalin-pumping action sequences in the movie. Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga, which has been shot in Dubai, Iceland, Beijing and India, is slated to release on February 3.

