Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan gets an overwhelming tribute on Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus 3. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan promotes Jab Harry Met Sejal.

In the career of 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans songs for every season – to dance, to cry, to romance and to fall in love. So, when he entered the sets of Dance + season 3, it was more like walking down the memory lane for him. The actor was treated with a heartfelt tribute from Remo and his team including Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan and the contestants on the show. Shah Rukh looked extremely impressed with the moves they showed on his songs but of course, ended the entire dance performance by striking his patent pose, which eventually made it one of the memorable moments for the contestants and the judges.

And of course, when it is Shah Rukh in the house, girls cannot stop rooting and gushing over the 51-year-old actor.

For the girls present in the studio, it was quite a surreal experience and a special episode as they witnessed the King of Romance right in front of their eyes. Overjoyed by his presence, the audience cheered and whistled in all glory. But there was a moment that made every girl, and host Raghav Juyal, extremely jealous.







During the show, Shah Rukh took to the stage and performed a romantic number with choreographer Shakti. Not only that, SRK gave special tips on how to woo a girl in his signature style with Shakti by his side. The Badshah took it upon himself to teach all the boys present on sets how to romance a woman by giving some tips.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd