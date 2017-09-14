It’s depressing and disappointing: Mohit Sehgal on Love Ka Hai Intezaar going off air

Mohit Sehgal had recently joined the team of ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ and was appreciated for the role. Mohit Sehgal had recently joined the team of ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ and was appreciated for the role.

Star Plus in a shocking development decided to wrap up its Star Dopahar band. With this, four shows airing in the afternoon band will go off air. Popular actor Mohit Sehgal had recently joined the team of ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ and was appreciated for the role. His chemistry with Preetika Rao also found takers. Saddened by the news, Mohit told indianexpress.com, “It is definitely very disappointing and depressing. Since the news came all of a sudden, it was really shocking. We have been doing well and were never expecting the show to shut this way.”

He further added, “See if a show is not doing well, you know the channel has a valid reason to pull the plug but such developments are really sad. Fans are still requesting the authorities to retain the show that means they enjoy watching it.”

Star Dopahar had launched in April and ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ joined the band in May. Since Mohit joined the team mid-way, post a generation leap recently, he stated that he would now only like to get involved with a show from the start. He said, “I have learnt my lessons and I will be much more careful when I take a new project hereon.”

The actor’s first project ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ broke all records. Saying that luck plays a major factor, Mohit added, “Firstly, not all shows are the same. Some definitely come with a happy fate. Whenever we start a project, we all hope for it to be a success and work towards the same. But all shows can’t be a superhit and you don’t know which might fail, so as actors all you can do is to be honest to your craft and go on entertaining your audience.”

Mohit quite recently participated in ‘Nach Baliye’ with his wife Sanaya Irani. When asked if he will be open to more reality shows, the actor quipped, “If something interesting comes my way then why not. After ‘Nach Baliye’, I am no more scared of dance and would be happy to dance with Sanaya on stage once again.”

‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ along with the other three shows – ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka’ and ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi’ will air its last episode on September 30.

