It was a wonderful journey but time to move on: Niti Taylor on her exit from Ghulaam

Youth sensation Niti Taylor, who won hearts as Shivani in popular show Ghulaam, is all set to bid adieu to the show. Her character will soon be seen breathing her last. Though disappointed about the developments, Niti keeps a positive stance and said that the script demanded her exit.

Viewers of Life OK’s Ghulaam have been lapping up the romance between Shivani and Rangeela, played by Niti Taylor and Param Singh, respectively. But now in the upcoming track, they will witness an unimaginable twist that will leave them shocked. As per the script, Rangeela and Shivani will be seen fighting the atrocities taking place at Berehampur. And in the mission, Shivani will meet with an unfortunate end.

Ghulaam presents the tale of a village Berehampur, where women are ill-treated. Veer (Vikkas Manaktala) plays the head of the village, who looks down upon women, and assaults them. He also doesn’t bat an eyelid before killing a person. Shivani and Rangeela, who decided to stand against him, will sadly lose their battle.

Confirming the development Niti said, “Yes, my character is all set to exit from the show Ghulaam. As per the demand of the script, the makers and I have decided to amicably part ways. I have been associated with the show right from its inception and feel it’s about time I moved on. It has been a wonderful journey for me and I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the show. I hope my fans will continue to support me in my future endeavors.”

If reports are to be believed, the show will soon witness a new character of a fearless girl, who will take Shivani’s fight ahead. As per reports in media, actors Pooja Gor and Ekta Kaul are being considered for the role.

