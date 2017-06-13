Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon teaser: Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar are igniting the flames of love and hate, watch video

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon teaser: Sivani Tomar and Barun Sobti share a love hate relationship in the new teaser of the show. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon teaser: Sivani Tomar and Barun Sobti share a love hate relationship in the new teaser of the show.

The new season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has been creating waves on the small screen already. The original version of the show, which left the youth hooked to their television screens with its story about two star-crossed lovers, Arnav Singh Raizada (Barun Sobti), and Khushi (Sanaya Irani) back in 2011, is making a comeback on the small screen but in a whole new avatar. This time we will get to see Barun Sobti aka Advay Singh Raizada in a rugged avatar whose sole mission in life is to avenge the death of his parents. Instead of Sanaya Irani, this time we will see Shivani Tomar who will be sharing a love-hate relationship with Barun in the show.

While in the first teaser we got a glimpse of dark shades of Barun’s character with no sign of Shivani in it, the new teaser of the show which released on Monday has both the lead actors in it. Despite being 40 seconds long, the teaser reveals a lot about Advay Singh Raizada’s character which is an amalgamation of various shades. In his hatred, Advay himself puts Chandni’s (Shivani Tomar) saree to fire while both of them stood in a temple. Later, after seeing Chandni yelling in pain, he is the only one to extinguish the fire with his coat. With such interesting sneak peeks into the show, we cannot wait for it to go on air. But what we missed in the new teaser is the song ‘Rabba Ve’ in the background which gave the feels in the previous teaser.

The on-air date of the show which is produced by 4 Lions Films and headed by Gul Khan, hasn’t been revealed as yet, but going by the promotions which are in full swing, it is being speculated that the show might set out to create magic on Star Plus by the end of June.

