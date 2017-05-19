Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon season 3 teaser: Barun Sobti comes back as a musician, and he looks hot! See video

Barun Sobti is back on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Barun Sobti is back on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is back, and the teaser of this show was released recently. After season one, Barun Sobti is back to playing the lead in the show. This time, however, he will be seen paired up with Hum Aapke Ghar Mein Rehte Hain actor Shivani Tomar. If you had followed the previous seasons, the lead actors – be it Barun or Avinash Sachdev — both played the role of a businessman. This time around, things look different as the teaser features Barun not just looking rugged and handsome, but he is also carrying a guitar with him. He still looks angry, he still looks like something in the past has made him really mad. But one would have to wait and watch the show to know more.

The official handle of Star Plus, the channel that will be airing the show, released the teaser and wrote, “The wait is over… #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Coming Soon @BarunSobtiSays.”

Barun was last seen in the Hotstar Original series Tanhaiyaan alongside Surbhi Jyoti. He played the role of an angry young man who lost his close friend. So, is Barun the man to play such roles? The teaser shows him walking slowly in the backdrop of a desert to Rabba Ve playing in the background.

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi reveals why she married Vivek Dahiya. The reason will surprise you, see photos

It is unclear as to when the show will start airing, and the leading lady’s look is yet to be revealed either. So, there is a lot of excitement among teleserial fans who loved the first season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and they are waiting to see more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd