Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is returning to TV and Barun Sobti is in it

It seems Barun Sobti is coming back to where he always belonged. It was Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which gave his career a dream run, and now after five years of no television and a rather unsuccessful Bollywood stint, the actor is returning to the small screen with the show’s new season.

4 Lions Films, headed by Gul Khan, is producing the new show. But surprisingly, Barun will not be seen as his popular avatar Arnav Singh Raizada, but is set to play a different character by the name Advay Singh Raizada. The sources from Star Plus reveal that the show will have a different storyline than the the original. Also, those who are keeping their hopes high with a Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani reunion, there’s a bad news. Barun will romance actor Shivani Tomar on the show. Shivani is known for her role on Colors’ Kasam.

Veteran actor Ritu Shivpuri has also joined the cast of the show, which will reportedly go on air in June. Originally aired in 2011, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon became an instant hit with the youth for its story about two star-crossed lovers. While the meaty, layered characters of Arnav and Khushi (Sanaya) drew audience’s attention, Barun and Sanaya’s stunning on-screen chemistry assured the show became a success worldwide. The show is known for having the most loyal fandom ever, a proof of it was when Barun left the show in 2012 and the makers decided to replace him, the fans signed a petition and created a pressure to end the show with the actor’s departure. They argued they would rather have the show end with Barun in it than see Arnav played by any other actor. The show went off air in November, just a month after Barun announced his exit.

A sequel to the show by the name, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?… Ek Baar Phir aired in 2013. It was produced by some other production house and had Avinash Sachdev and Shrenu Parekh in the lead roles. Over time, the show managed to earn popularity but could never match up to the hysteria created around the first season. It ran for two years.

With the original team of Gul and Barun back for the third season, the expectations of the third season have gone notches higher, and it will be seen whether it is able to create the same magic as the first instalment did.

