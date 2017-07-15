Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Avinash Sachdev refutes reports of his marriage with Shalmalee Desai being on the rocks

Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai, after a brief dating period tied the knot in 2015.. Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai, after a brief dating period tied the knot in 2015..

Getting married is much easier, what takes a great amount of effort is to remain married. Controversy child Avinash Sachdev has found another reason to be the topic of discussion among gossip-mongers. There is a loud buzz in the industry that the actor’s marriage with Shalmalee Desai has hit the rocks. The couple, who met on the sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon…Ek Baar Phir, is said to be going through a rough patch, and the reason cited is incompatibility and insecurity.

Avinash and Shalmalee, after a brief dating period tied the knot in 2015. Avinash, who secludes himself from the media, had even gotten into a brawl with uninvited journalists who went to cover his wedding.

The actor, who is prepping up for his next show Masoom Ka Inteqaam on Life OK, has reportedly been stopping his wife from getting back in the arc light. And that, as gossip-mongers suggest has turned venomous to their relationship.

An industry insider on account of anonymity shared, “Avinash-Shalmalee had been quite happy initially but they have been constantly fighting these days. With insecurity regarding work growing stronger, the couple’s conjugal life has been going through a tough time.”

When indianexpress.com reached out to Avinash, he laughed off the news and shared, “I have been in the industry for 13 years and I have never spoken about my personal life and I will never do so. I am not even bothered about what people talk and assume. All I can say is that I am happily married, and there’s no trouble.”

Stating that he has never stopped Shalmalee from working, the actor quipped, “For the last year and a half she has been writing for shows (Thapki and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee), and she has turned out to be quite successful. It is her desire to not act as of now, and as her partner, I will never force her to do anything.”

Our efforts to reach out to Shalmalee remained futile. Avinash, after a stint in modelling debuted on TV with Karam Apna Apna. His claim to fame was the show Choti Bahu, where he also met his then girlfriend actor Rubina Dilaik. After dating for about four years, the couple parted ways in 2013. Post which Avinash, after a whirlwind romance settled down with Shalmalee while Rubina is dating actor Abhinav Shukla.

