Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 new promo, poster: Barun Sobti’s rugged avatar, unexplained rage is keeping us excited. See photo, video

The new season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is all set hit the small screen soon. Now the makers are busy teasing its fans with promos and posters. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will see Barun Sobti as Advay Singh Raizada and instead of Sanaya Irani, this time we will see Shivani Tomar as female lead who will be sharing a love-hate relationship with Barun in the show.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’s new promo is appealing. The setting is of a rural Dussehra fair. Advay is seen as a photographer who sees Chandni and says beautiful. He makes her pose for a picture near the Ravana that is being burnt on the auspicious occasion. Though at first he seems to be wanting the Ravana to fall on her and burn her to death but there is the moment when he rushes ahead and picks her up in his arms.

Also the new poster came with the caption, “What could be the reason for Advay’s unexplained rage? #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri at 8pm.” In the earlier promo we saw Advay (Barun Sobti) deliberately set Chandni (Shivani Tomar) sari on fire and later rescuing her. Well, the theme of revenge, love and redemption features in the new promo as well.

See the new Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 promo, poster here:

Also see other promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3:

Barun Sobti aka Advay is seen in a rugged avatar in the show, whose sole mission in life is to avenge the death of his parents. The original version of the show, which left the youth hooked to their television screens with its story about two star-crossed lovers, Arnav Singh Raizada (Barun Sobti), and Khushi (Sanaya Irani) back in 2011, is making a comeback on the small screen but in a whole new avatar. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 starts on July 3.

