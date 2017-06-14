Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 actor Barun Sobti speaks on fans missing Sanaya Irani: Shivani Tomar is perfect fit

Shivani Tomar has been at the receiving end of trolls and excessive criticism by Sanaya Irani’s fans and the loyal viewers of Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon. Shivani Tomar has been at the receiving end of trolls and excessive criticism by Sanaya Irani’s fans and the loyal viewers of Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon.

Having loyal fans of a television show is a double-edge sword for any maker. If they can go to any extremes to express their love for a show and its characters, they can also turn into the biggest critics if they think their favourite series has been messed up with. The makers of popular romantic show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, are dealing with exactly this criticism right now as they are set for a third season. While one would expect the fans to be ecstatic to have their much-loved Barun Sobti back with a new season of the show, the majority is angry that he is coming but without Sanaya Irani, with whom he shared a sizzling chemistry in the first season. Barun and Sanaya played Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta. Together they became the essence of this star-crossed romance drama and also a synonym to the show.

Barun will now romance actor Shivani Tomar as the two will be seen playing Advay Singh Raizada and Chandini. At the launch of the show, when asked whether Sanaya’s absence will be felt in the new season, Barun said, “Different characters need different actors to be cast. I was cast for suitability. How come people are missing Sanaya without watching the show? Shivani suits the character, she is perfect fit for it hence she was cast.”

The show’s producer Gul Khan, who reportedly had a fallout with Sanaya, added that while she had a great time working with the actor, she didn’t cast her this time as she didn’t fit the role.

“She does not fit the character. It was fun working with her but we hope to have fun with Shivani now. I stand by my casting of Shivani in this season, she is the best Chandni,” Gul said.

Shivani, who is geared up for probably the biggest show of her career, has been at the receiving end of trolls and excessive criticism by Sanaya’s fans and those who loved to see her with Barun on screen. Shivani, however, is taking it in her stride, as she said, “The show has not gone on air yet and the audience hasn’t seen it. Maybe once the show goes on air, their point of view might change.”

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will premiere on July 3 and it is only then the makers will get to know if the audience will accept the love story of Advay and Chandini and give it as much as love as it gave to Arnav-Khushi.