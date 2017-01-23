Ishqbaaaz’s spin-off to replace Nikhil Advani’s POW Bandhi Hum Yudh Ke

Ishqbaaaz’s upcoming spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi will replace POW – Bandhi Yudh Ke on Star Plus. Ishqbaaaz’s upcoming spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi will replace POW – Bandhi Yudh Ke on Star Plus.

In a first on Indian television, Star Plus’ hit romantic drama Ishqbaaaz is set to have a spin-off while it is still on air. Titled, Dil Bole Oberoi, the new show will go beyond the story of Ishqbaaz and explore characters other than Shivaay and Anika, played by Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna. Dil Bole Oberoi will take the 10.30 pm time slot, replacing filmmaker Nikhil Advani’s debut television series, POW: Bandhi Yudh Ke.

POW, starring Purab Kohli, Amruta Puri, Sandhya Mridul and Manish Chaudhary, is coming up with its second season and will be shifted to the 11 pm slot. It will have three new faces – Anurag Sinha, Sahil Salathia and Parul Gulati, around whom the new story will revolve.

Ishqbaaaz, produced by Gul Khan of 4 Lions Films, began in June last year as a family drama about three Oberoi brothers – Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra (played by Nakuul, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo respectively) but eventually turned into the love story of Shivaay and Anika. This led to the other characters and storylines getting sidelined. The makers apparently decided to restrict Ishqbaaaz to the romance between these two, which is already being loved by the audience, and take forward the other characters and family drama in a new show.

Dil Bole Oberoi will bring Kunal and Leenesh as leads, and it will focus on their stories. Neha Laksmi Iyer, who plays Rudra’s wife on Ishqbaaaz, will also get more prominence on the new show.

