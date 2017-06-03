Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta shares harrowing experience with a cab driver and it’s worth taking note

Nakuul Mehta, the lead actor of Ishqbaaaz took to Twitter to share his experience about an OLA driver who misbehaved with the actor. Nakuul Mehta, the lead actor of Ishqbaaaz took to Twitter to share his experience about an OLA driver who misbehaved with the actor.

Ishqbaaaz is one of the most followed Hindi soaps today and stars Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in lead roles as Shivaay and Anika. Their chemistry has catapulted them both to fame, and the soap which was initially about three brothers became more about the lead couple. Nakuul, the leading man of the show took to share his recent experience when he chose to travel by an OLA cab. Apparently, the driver took a sharp turn to teach another driver who overtook him a lesson without any thought to the passenger’s safety.

Nakuul wrote, “Had the most horrendous experience with your driver just a few minutes back. Out of the blue he took a dangerous turn to apparently scare away another driver who overtook him and then started abusing the driver of that car. On asking him to easy on the filthy language and behaviour, he started arguing with me insisting that this is the correct way to behave with such menace.”

.@Olacabs Had the most horrendous experience with your driver this morning. Trust you to take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/NiCjvqH8Zz — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 3, 2017

He added, “I asked him finally to just take me to my destination without any further conversation to which he stopped the car and refused to go and asked me to disembark. I called for another Ola and was waiting in his vehicle when he asked me forcefully to leave the car and even got physical. On threat of complaint, he was dismissive and did not care. This errant driver and the car needs to be booked and taken to task immediately. Do update me on the necessary action being taken. In the meanwhile, I am making a police complaint.”

He later updated his followers on Twitter and said, “Thank you for the support via tweets/RTs! The @Olacabs guys were to quick to act on it. Driver suspended. Money returned.”

