Ishqbaaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh gets engaged to long time girlfriend Bharati Kumar, see photos

Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh has been engaged to long-time girlfriend Bharati Kumar. Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh has been engaged to long-time girlfriend Bharati Kumar.

Love seems to have encapsulated over the television industry. After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced their marriage in June, another young couple has taken the plunge and got engaged. Ishqbaaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the much-loved character of Omkara, got engaged on Sunday to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in Mumbai. The couple exchanged rings amid close family and friends at the ISKON temple in Juhu.

Kunal shared a picture of the two, radiating in happiness and bliss and captioned it, “Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings”. While Kunal was dressed in a traditional kurta with a sky blue sherwani style jacket, Bharati opted for a bright yellow anarkali. The much-in-love couple complemented each other beautifully.

Kunal and Bharati met on the sets of The Buddy Project. Although not paired opposite each other, the two struck a friendship that soon developed into love. While they have constantly kept low regarding their relationship, close friends in the industry knew about it. After dating for about five years, the families recently met and suggested that Kunal and Bharati should take their relationship to the next level. With both of them head over heels in love with each other, the agreed to the proposal and thus the engagement was planned. It is said that they will get married by the year end.

See more pictures from their engagement:

The engagement also saw in attendance their close friends and co-star from The Buddy Project, Palak Jain and Manav Gohil, who was accompanied by wife Shweta Kawatra. While no one from Ishqbaaaz team was seen at the function, the actors did reply on Kunal’s post wishing him and Bharati a happy life together.

Here are some photos of the couple:

Here’s wishing the two a happy and blissful time ahead!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd