Ishq Subhan Allah actor Eisha Singh: Television has the power to address pertinent social issues

When you are scheduled for an interview with an actor late at night, you expect a tired soul uninterestingly answering your queries. But Eisha Singh, the lead actor of Ishq Subhan Allah, was brimming with energy when indianexpress.com dialed her for an exclusive tete-e-tete. “I am so excited about this project, and I am sure you can sense it. I had been shooting continuously for the show but I am more than eager to talk about it with you,” she shared.

Reasoning out her decision to take up the serial, the actor shared, “I will be really honest, there are so many reasons why I wanted to do this. Firstly the title – I have a deep relationship with the word ‘ishq’ as my first show was named Ishq Ka Rang Safed. So wherever there’s ishq, I am also there. Also I feel the concept of the show is really powerful and very different. Through this project, I am also getting to learn so much. My character comes from a different religion and culture, and I am getting to live a new life altogether. That’s the best high for any actor.”

Ishq Subhan Allah deals with the pertinent issue of Triple Talaq and women empowerment, and Eisha quipped that she personally believes in the same, making it easier for her to relate to her character Zara. “I come from a family where no one ever told me that you are no less than a boy. Hence I have grown with strong opinions and I really believe in the fact that women are equal to men in every way. As for Zara, she is much more confident than me and she is inspiring for every girl, who wants to voice her thoughts out.”

She further added, “Even though we are in the 21st century, we live in a primarily male-dominated society. There’s a lot of pabandiya (restriction) on women everywhere, which is really sad. Also, I feel the key to change in society is by progressive thought process, as Zara says, ‘nazar nahi nazariya badlo’ (change your views).”

The show recently made headlines after a Muslim association filed a complaint against it for wrongful religious representation. Agreeing that the show is on a controversial subject, she said, “The public today has turned very sensitive, and I think if they need to make a hue about something, it can be of the smallest of thing. It can also be said that a Hindu girl is playing a Muslim girl but they need to understand that’s an actor’s job. On my part, even though I have some Muslim friends, and I come from the Nawabi city of Bhopal, I am leaving no stone unturned to play my role convincingly. I am working on my Urdu, my mannerism; reading books on the religion, and I am really enjoying this phase. Islam is a beautiful religion and I am hopeful people will realise we are causing no harm but presenting a very important aspect.”

Eisha also added that thanks to television, some important social causes are being addressed. “A lot of people ask me why I don’t try for films but I love TV. It reaches out to every family and even in places where there is no theatre or social media. Through our shows, be it Ishq Ka Rang Safed or Ishq Subhan Allah, we give out such strong social messages. I feel lucky to have been given the opportunity to become the voice of young girls.”

She might be playing strong characters but at heart, the 19-year-old is a simple young girl, who heads home straight after work. Eisha shared, “When I started, people thought I would change but I am still the homely girl. And after shooting for so long, who has the energy to go out partying? I really believe I am an old soul in a young body (laughs), as I don’t have friends and enjoy being with my mother, whenever I have time. These superficial activities are just not my cup of tea.”

Lastly talking about her co-star Adnan Khan, the actor averred, “Apart from being a great, hardworking actor he is also a fabulous human being. He is also very funny and it’s really fun to work with him.”

Ishq Subhan Allah airs Monday-Friday, 10 pm on Zee TV.

