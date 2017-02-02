Is this Beyhadh scene with Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon Indian TV’s boldest? Watch video

Kushal Tandon plays Arjun and Jennifer Winget plays Maya in Beyhadh. Kushal Tandon plays Arjun and Jennifer Winget plays Maya in Beyhadh.

Beyhadh starcast Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget are going to ensure you stay glued to your televisions screens this weekend. Beyhadh’s two stars raise the temparature in a love-making scene, which is yet to be shown on television. In this particular scene, Jennifer’s character Maya is seen unbuttoning Arjun’s shirt, Kushal’s character, and tattooing her name on his chest.

Watch | Beyhadh-starcast Kushal Tandon – Jennifer Winget’s steamy scene:

A TV series on Sony, Beyhadh is about Maya (Jennifer) who falls in love with Arjun (Kushal) while working on an assignment. But soon, her love turns into an obsession, which affects their relationship with each other as well as their families. The scene stands out as Jennifer professes her love and her obsession is also laid bare.

The scene makes you wonder how Indian TV, which is highly sanskaari, came up with this scene which redefines the hotness quotient of our soaps. In fact, it reminds us of a similar scene in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

The scene stands out for Kushal and Jennifer’s chemistry. The video has been shared by Kushal and reshared by Jennifer. Ever since the scene leaked, people have been going mad over it. It is interesting how Kushal did not aspire to make his debut with erotic thrillers on big screens.

