Is Karishma Sharma here to replace Nia Sharma as TV’s sexiest woman? See pics

Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Karishma Sharma’s hot photoshoot pictures are making the internet users go weak in their knees. Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Karishma Sharma’s hot photoshoot pictures are making the internet users go weak in their knees.

Nia Sharma, one of Asia’s sexiest women, has got a tough competition. And she is not Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif or any other Bollywood actor. She is Karishma Sharma aka Raina Singh of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The young actor who played a negative role in the daily saga is making the summers even hotter with her smoking hot photoshoot pictures and videos which she has shared on her social media account.

The young actor-model, who was also seen in Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, is on a break and her sensuous pictures are a proof of her making the most of it. Also, the actor who is making the internet users go weak in their knees with her bikini photoshoot wants to make her sight worthy for the onlookers. Sharing a picture from the poolside, Karishma wrote, “People Will Stare. Make it Worth their While ❤️💎.” Another of her sizzling photo says, “Mirror Mirror On The Wall Who’s The Sexiest Of Em All.” Karishma maintained a low profile until her glamorous photos started doing the rounds on the internet. If you still are trying to recall where else did you see her, recall Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. She was there too.

Check out Karishma Sharma’s recent photoshoot pictures here:

Television actresses ditching their on-screen avatars to flaunt their bikini bod has become a regular sight for the television audiences. From Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jennifer Winget to Veebha Anand, all gave their saree-bindi get-up for something more suited for the beach. These actresses are definitely making it difficult for their fans to pick one of them as their favourite.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd