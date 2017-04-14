IPL 2017: Sunil Grover-Sunny Leone root for KKR, spread smiles with their Baby Doll act from commentary box. See pics, videos

Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone put up a great show together at IPL 2017. Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone put up a great show together at IPL 2017.

As Sunil Grover aka Doctor Mashoor Gulati announced his new project with the Baby Doll of Bollywood – Sunny Leone, fans of both Sunny and Sunil were left guessing about the magic the two stars will create together. Since people are eagerly waiting for their comedy king Sunil Grover to return to the television soon, this came as a happy news. On Thursday evening while cricket fans switched on their TV screens to witness the battle between Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans of Sunil and Sunny were more excited to hear the funny banters of the duo. And after hearing it all, we must say it was definitely a hit show.

Both Sunny and Sunil were in the commentary box for an app-based commentary of the IPL match for UC news. Much before the match began, both the actors chose their sides. It was SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders they were rooting for. Wasn’t it much expected given Sunny’s obsession for her “Laila Main Laila” co-actor Shah Rukh. And since Sunil has always been making attempts to step into the shoes of King Khan, he was also supporting KKR.

During the commentary, Sunil was neither Doctor Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Bhabhi nor Gutthi. He was simply Sunil Grover, and we totally loved him. The actor-comedian started off by introducing himself and Sunny as he said, “Hi guys. This is Sunil here! I’m celebrating Baisakhi with ‘Baby Doll main sone di’ and I’m on KKR’s side today.” Later he joked by saying that he has not been paid for the commentary and he has just come to meet superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. He was upset about cricket making the lovebirds Veer (Shah Rukh) and Zara (Preity Zinta) compete with each other.

Sunny Leone and Sunil Grover took breaks from the commentary to have some fun. See pics

During the match, Sunil promised to teach Punjabi dance Gidha to Sunny if SRK’s team wins and in return Sunny will teach him the hook step of “Baby Doll.” Being the man of his words, Sunil did teach Sunny the dance form.

See the video of Sunil teaching Gidda to Sunny.

See Sunny teaching “Baby Doll” to Sunil.

When the duo got bored during the match, they didn’t mind getting their hands on the bat and the bowl to play their own tournaments. Watch the videos here.

. @WhoSunilGrover is simply hilarious! Catch him & @SunnyLeone at their best on UC News App in #MasalaCommentary pic.twitter.com/5t8pJtV4oZ — UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017

Laila Sunny Leone herself shared her favourite moments from the commentary box on her social media account. And from the posts, we can make out how much fun she had last evening.

See Sunny Leone’s posts here:

Full of energy in the house @WhoSunilGrover & @SunnyLeone are having so much of fun in the LIVE #MasalaCommentary on UC News. pic.twitter.com/Fp0xoy7Xav — UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017

I swear my phone night was captured on boomerang tonight!! No one took many photos. Lol @UCNews_India pic.twitter.com/Xk9CbjMHlf — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 13, 2017

This was Sunil Grover’s third live gig after he separated from Kapil Sharma. And seeing him last evening, we are waiting to what’s next in the store from him.

