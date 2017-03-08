International Women’s Day: Arjun Bijlani, Vivian Dsena and other TV celebs hail ‘lifeline of society’

Television actors have sent out wishes on International Women’s Day. Television actors have sent out wishes on International Women’s Day.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day on Wednesday, popular TV celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Shashank Vyas, Ritu Barmecha and Ridheema Tiwari have appreciated how women are mastering multitasking, are progressive and are the lifeline of the society.

Here’s what the celebs have to say:

Arjun Bijlani

The women of today are very sharp. They are equal to men in all respects. Women are powerful and their perception and realities have both changed. Society is far more progressive than before. Women security is still an issue at times that needs to be addressed.

Ridheema Tiwari

Women of today are progressive. Single or married is immaterial. They are powerful and they know it, but at the same time they handle everything sensitively.

Ritu Barmecha

Women’s Day doesn’t really mean anything to me because, according to me, it contradicts the idea of gender equality. I totally believe in gender equality and women in our country and around the world should be empowered every day and be given equal rights and respect as men.

Mohammad Nazim

Women are the lifeline of society. Everywhere they are wanted. They play wide variety of roles so effortlessly — be it mother, wife, daughter or girlfriend.

Vivian Dsena

There should be nothing but respect, adoration and admiration for women. In a few years hopefully women will be on the pedestal they deserve and we won’t even need to ask this question.

Haanssa Singh

Women have re-attained the glory and status of the high exalted position that they had during the ancient era of Indus Valley civilisation in which the women were of equal and even superior status than men.

Rishina Kandhari

Women are powerful. They are so good at multi-tasking and manage home and career with ease. In all sectors, women are rising. Women are complete in themselves and the planet earth cant exist without women. Women empowerment does exist but surely scope of improvement is there.

Ssharad Malhotraa

Women have progressed a lot. Life without women is not possible — be it mother, wife or daughter. Women are far more powerful and expressive than before in all fields.

Deeksha Sonalkar

I see a change, a very small, but a definite one, where women have broken the mindless rules set by society and are climbing up the ladder towards equality.

Megha Chakraborty

I believe women are capable of successfully playing different roles in life. Every woman must have her own identity, work towards achieving her dreams and should not give it up for anyone.