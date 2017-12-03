Inside pictures of Bharti Singh – Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s cocktail party: Sunil Grover marks his attendance

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to tie the knot on December 3. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to tie the knot on December 3.

After having a dreamy beginning to their wedding festivities in Goa, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had their cocktail party. The party was attended by many celebrities including Sunil Grover and Neha Kakkar. Bharti wore a beautiful red dress while Haarsh looked dapper in the black and white tuxedo. The two are leaving no stone unturned with their appearances and Bharti’s fans are following every detail of their favourite comedienne’s wedding.

Bharti shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, “Swag wali Dulhania 😎🎉🎆 Mehendi rach gayi hai… Ab countdown begins.” Haarsh too seems quite excited about each ceremony and it seems like the two just cannot wait to begin their married life. So far, their wedding invites, pre-wedding shoot and almost everything has been quite spectacular. Now, we are waiting to see if the two will do something different on their wedding day too.

The popular comedienne star is getting hitched on December 3 to her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

When asked if the bride-to-be had bought a gift for Haarsh, Bharti smiled to say, “Arre, kya yaad dilaye jaa rahe ho (Why are you reminding me all these?). But what gift, Haarsh is already getting the best 80 kgs gift in Bharti, I don’t think he would need anything else.”

While Bharti is popular as a comedian, Haarsh worked as a writer on Comedy Nights Bachao. After being with each other for more than five years, Harsh decided to pop the question. And now, the two are having a gala time celebrating their big fat Indian wedding.

