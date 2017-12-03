Inside pictures of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa’s Haldi ceremony

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa’s Haldi pictures are here! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa’s Haldi pictures are here!

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa are all set to tie the knot with a grand bash in Goa on December 3. And continuing the festivities, the happy couple took part in a Haldi ceremony hours before the auspicious moment arrives.

As is the tradition with haldi, the couple and their close friends and family are glowing in the colour yellow. While Bharti can be seen in an off-shoulder gown, Haarsh went simple with just a t-shirt and shorts. Only yesterday, a vibrant Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday followed by a dashing cocktail party. All the who’s who of tellytown have flown in to Goa to make the day even more special for Haarsh and Bharti. In a few pictures that have surfaced online, Bharti can be seen getting overwhelmed with the celebrations. Check them out here:

Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani along with Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with husband Vikrant have all been part of the glorious three-day celebrations of this wedding. Yesterday’s cocktail party was even attended by Sunil Grover and Neha Kakkar. Not able to contain her excitement for the big day, Bharti even shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, “Swag wali Dulhania 😎🎉🎆 Mehendi rach gayi hai… Ab countdown begins.”

Talking about her honeymoon plans in an earlier interview to indianexpress.com, Bharti shared, “We are coming back from Goa on December 5 and the next day we have a Satya Narayan pooja at Haarsh’s home. Then on December 8, we are going to Gujarat, to Amba ji’s temple and finally flying off to Europe on the 17th. It’s a month-long honeymoon where we will be covering most of the places like Italy, Venice, Budapest and Greece. I am really excited for the honeymoon.”

Here’s wishing Bharti and Haarsh a very happy married life!

