Inside Edge trailer: Vivek Oberoi’s Amazon series exposes the dark side of cricket, watch video

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s web series shows the dark side of cricket, where evil is the newfound virtue and greed trumps all. The series is set in the landscape of conflicting interest. Greed, corruption, politics, money play a vital role in telling this tale. While we witness the behind-the-games moments, director Karan Anshuman has made sure that he minces no words or pulls no punches. Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League and match fixing.

India’s first Amazon Original web series, Inside Edge, is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interest, here sex, money, and power are mere means to an end. ‘Come witness the game behind the game’ reads their tagline and truly they do a successful job of exposing the underbelly of what was once considered the gentlemen’s game. Few moments appear to be so real that they almost hint at moments we have read about in the news.

While telling a story about corruption in cricket, the web series might act as another platform for Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Sayoni Gupta, Angad Bedi, to showcase their skills. Each actor manages to owe their moment as they seem to be completely immersed in their own respective characters.

The complete cast of Inside Edge includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani , Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sayoni Gupta, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial. Inside Edge will be launched in over 200 countries worldwide. This has been a collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment to launch India’s first Amazon Original web series.

