Inside Edge: Richa Chadha to be a part of its two more seasons

Richa Chadha has been in news for a while now, post her web series Inside Edge and has been receiving praises for her powerful performance as Zarina Malik in the show. Inside Edge, an Amazon Prime Video original show, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment, is now in talks for many more seasons. And as per the latest updates, Richa is very much a part of Inside Edge’s next seasons.

Excel Entertainment has now roped in Richa for two more seasons of Inside Edge. Richa’s association with Excel Entertainment goes a long way. She has worked with them in projects like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and 3 Storeys. Richa’s character Zarina Malik has become an instant favourite too.

When asked about her being signed for its next two season, Richa said, “Excel and Karan are best to comment on exact details. But we are positive and a season 2 is happening”

The talented actor plays the role of a superstar who owns a cricket team in this web series based on a popular cricketing tournament, IPL. Richa, in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com was asked about the positives and negatives of playing Zarina in Inside Edge, and also if she had any shades of Zarina in her real life. On this she said, “Positives are that she (Zarina) is very resilient, she has a great capacity of taking in a lot of humiliation and torture. Negatives are that she has pride, she might think it is self-respect, but too much of it can become pride. I generally see her as a nicer character than negative. Sure she is gray but she is more white and black. I’ll tell you what Zarina shades I have. She loves animals, she is an actor, and like all actors I can get very insecured and irritated, that’s all we both have in common. I am not blindly ambitious like her, and I don’t manipulate on her level.”

Inside Edge season 1 has been directed by Karan Anshuman, who made his directorial debut with Bangistan in 2015. The 10-episode series also stars Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Suri, Sayani Gupta, Sarah Jane Dias and Tanuj Virwani.

