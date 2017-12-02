Inside Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s mehendi, see photos

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will tie the knots tomorrow. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will tie the knots tomorrow.

So finally the moment is here! Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to exchange wedding vows and the festivities are on in full swing at Goa. The wedding ceremonies have kicked off with a mehendi, where Bharti looked gorgeous in her outfit and we can’t wait to see her as the quintessential Indian bride.

At the mehendi, various television stars were seen posing with the bride. Meanwhile, Bharti and Harsh too took some time out for some silly posing. They sat like poised couples in some photos and in others it looked as if they were a match made in heaven with their not-so-coy clicks.

Usually, in wedding ceremonies, the bride gets her husband’s name secretly written within the design of the mehendi. But looks like Bharti and Harsh have chosen to do everything differently on their big day. In one of the photos that is making rounds on the internet, Bharti’s mehendi design features Harsh and the comedienne’s face.

While Bharti is popular as a comedian, Harsh worked as a writer on Comedy Nights Bachao. After being with each other for more than five years, Harsh decided to pop the question. And now, the two are leaving no stones unturned while celebrating a big fat Indian wedding.

Take a look at some of the photos from the Mehendi ceremony that are making rounds on the internet.

We are already excited about the grand wedding tomorrow.

