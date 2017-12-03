Inside Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble’s mehendi and sangeet ceremony, see photos

Mouni Roy dazzles at Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s wedding. Mouni Roy dazzles at Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s wedding.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are celebrating each and every moment of their wedding. Their fairytale wedding is for sure giving some serious relationship goals. The two, after having a Christian wedding wherein Aashka looked nothing less than an angel and Brent a true-blue gentleman, celebrated their happily ever after with Indian ceremonies. Aashka and Brent will tie the knot on December 3, and before that, the two had a mehendi and sangeet ceremony. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that their ceremonies look like it has been taken straight out of Bollywood films because each moment was vibrant, full of energy and of course, star-studded.

The one actor who stole away our hearts with her appearance was Mouni Roy. The Naagin actor, who has become Bollywood’s hot find of the year, wore a green lehenga and it was absolutely impossible to give her a miss. They say at weddings the bridesmaid dress to impress, and with Mouni the saying stood true. She definitely looked like the next one to take this huge leap of faith.

The actor shared pictures from Aashka and Brent’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony. In one of the pictures, she posed with the groom and wrote, “The handsome dulha danced on the dance floor , the beautiful dulhan not so much , for the rest of us ; we felt the LOVEeeee❤️.”

Brent, quoting Nicholas Spark, shared a video in which he gave his fans a glimpse to the moment when he turned into a perfect groom. Even Aashka shared a collage of Boomerang giving us a sneak peek into the madness of the ceremonies. At the Sangeet ceremony, Aashka and Brent performed on “Tum Hi Ho” making everyone in the audience go ‘aww’ about them.

The two, who confessed their love publicly on a dance reality show, will get married according to Indian customs on December 3.

