Exclusive| Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj win India’s Next Superstars

Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj win Star Plus’ India’s Next Superstars. Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj win Star Plus’ India’s Next Superstars.

With much pomp and show, Star Plus had launched India’s Next Superstars in January this year. The reality show judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty came with a promise to give chance to aspiring actors, solely on the basis of their talent and not their ‘name’ or any ‘recommendation’. Now, after months of competition and struggle, the show has found its winners. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj have been announced as the winning superstars. Along with the title, these two young stars will get to star in KJo and Rohit’s next film.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Both Aman and Natasha have been performing brilliantly throughout the season. Though they had their low moments, they managed to overcome it and shine bright as actors and performers. As the show did not depend on audience voting, the judges not only took their final performance but also their overall journey to decide on the winners. Karan and Rohit also spoke with the other contestants and boosted up their energy stating that the end of this show will only mark the beginning of their stardom.”

The gala finale that will air this weekend will also see popular television stars Sanaya Irani, Priyank Sharma, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Asha Negi and Karanvir Bohra performing with the contestants.

Hosted by popular actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, the series had 20 fresh faces selected by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra, fighting to win a chance in Bollywood. Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was brought on the show as the ‘principal’, build quite a close association with the contestants. He had been vocal about his affection towards them and the desire to stay in touch for long.

Jaipur born Aman, who wanted to become an actor for a long time, interestingly hasn’t watched many Bollywood films. On the other hand, the diva Natasha from Mumbai has had dreams of becoming a superstar from childhood. Along with these two, the other finalists were Aashish Mehrotra, Harshvardhan Deo, Naina Singh and Shruti Sharma. Lucknow beauty Shruti also received a special mention from the judges and they openly declared that they would love to work with her in the future.

The format of the show was also quite interesting. The 20 contestants were locked in a house (ala Bigg Boss), without their phones or family connection. While they had to compete with each other on stage, they also had to go through a rigorous training during the show to polish them. From fitness, dance, acting to even personality development, the contestants received a wholesome training during their stay in the show.

