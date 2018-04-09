India’s Next Superstars winner Natasha Bharadwaj: I slept the entire night hugging my trophy

India’s Next Superstars found its winners in Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj. India’s Next Superstars found its winners in Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj.

The journey of 13 weeks came to an end on Sunday night as India’s Next Superstars found its winners in Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj. Both of them have had a journey filled with ups and lows and yet managed to outshine their counterparts. Taking into consideration their growth as actors, judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty chose them as the winners and as the faces of their new film. As her name was announced, Natasha had tears in her eyes. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she shared her winning moment. “It felt as if I have won a crown. I have been in the pageant world but this was a dream I had been living for a long time. Before I held the trophy, the emotions were yet to sink in and as I stood on the stage, the entire journey came as a flashback.”

When asked if she expected to take home the trophy, the 20-year-old quipped, “I had the belief, and I had really worked hard to get it. So when I won it, I was amazed that it has now actually paid off. I slept with the trophy entire night, hugging it. And my mother, who was beside me, was brimming with pride that her baby managed to do it. It was her belief in me that I could achieve this feat.”

Her maturity and communication skills would amaze anyone and Natasha shared that it’s all her mother’s upbringing. We quizzed her that while she has been tagged as the diva and ‘Dharma heroine’, would she want to experiment or stick to this. Smilingly she said, “I am an actor and I would love to play any kind of roles and explore myself as an artist. As a child yes, I wanted to be a Dharma face as I was attracted towards the glitz and glamour but as I opened my mind to cinema, I understand there’s much more to it.”

“I was five or six when I had announced I wanted to be an actor and my mother showed an unconditional belief and lend support to my dreams. But she also in a practical way told me that since we are not from the film family, I should have a plan B or be careful of how I move ahead. Her encouragement and motivation has made me reach this far and if I didn’t have a mum like her, I am sure I wouldn’t be what I am today,” she added.

Natasha started with a bang in the competition but also faced low phases. Stating that it only strengthened her, she said, “The entire journey has been a roller coaster ride for me not just as a performer but also as a person. The first three weeks were amazing and I was so happy with the response I was getting. When I reached my low, I gathered all my strengths to get back. I think sometimes I never understood the character or maybe it was just not my day. But I have always maintained that I take all the critical comments in my stride and move ahead positively without any baggage. I also believe that success takes you 10 steps ahead and failure 20 steps back, but it also pushes you forward with more strength. So it’s very important that one enjoys both the phase.”

Lastly talking about her most cherished moment in the show, Natasha quipped, “My first act of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi will always be the most special one as it was the first time I was performing on the stage in front of the judges and my idol Priyanka Chopra. It was a pinch-me moment as I was thrilled that it was actually happening. Also, Eklavya, Salim-Anarkali and Baghban act on stage and Ram Leela and Haseena Parkar in the academy helped me unlock myself as a performer.”

Natasha and Aman along with shining trophies also took home a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and a film contract from Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi, India’s Next Superstars also lauded Shruti Sharma’s journey and gave her a special mention award.

