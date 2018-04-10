India’s Next Superstars Special Mention awardee Shruti Sharma: I am eagerly waiting to work with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty

Shruti Sharma said she is living her father’s dream. Shruti Sharma said she is living her father’s dream.

India’s Next Superstars wrapped up Sunday night announcing Natasha Bharadwaj and Aman Gandotra as the ultimate winners. But keeping in mind the journey and the performance of Shruti Sharma, judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty decided to honour her with a ‘Special Mention’ award and promised her that she too would get to star in one of their upcoming films. Indianexpress.com recently got into an exclusive chat with Shruti and asked her if she is happy winning the ‘Special Mention’ or upset on missing on the chance to grab the trophy, to which she said, “I am super happy. Yes, I do miss the trophy of course but this really means a lot. The judges chose me going out of the way even changing the format, that’s like a great thing for me.”

Talking about her expectations, the star-in-the-making quipped, “More than me, there were a lot of people who were expecting that I win and they were really disappointed when I couldn’t win the trophy. But as soon as Karan and Rohit sir announced my name as the special mention, they were really happy. I feel everyone in the top six had really worked hard and deserved to win. After putting in so much effort, we all had left the decision to luck,”

The Lucknow born Shruti was drawn towards acting due to her father, who wanted to make it big but got busy with his family responsibilities. Saying that her dad was super proud of her achievements, the smiling girl said, “Even before we paved our way towards the stage, my dad told me that for him, I was the winner and it was the best moment for him. He told me that no one would be able to do what I have for him and the family. This was my dad’s dream and I am so happy I could bring a smile on his face.”

Sharing about her best performances, Shruti quipped, “The Charlie Chaplin act got me a standing ovation and then the ‘lady cop’ performance made me win the clapboard from the judges. And lastly, in the ‘Farah Khan’ performance, Karan and Rohit sir brought my parents to give me scores. I feel blessed that I am the only contestant to have received such honour on the stage.”

“The entire journey has been a wonderful one and I have the judges to thank. I am now looking forward to working with both of them. I would feel lucky, even grabbing a small role in their films. I have learned so much working with them and I am gearing up to utilise it all. Also, Mahesh Bhatt sir was a boon for all of us in the academy. I am waiting to meet him and hear what all he has to say,” she added with a smile.

Lastly, when asked if she is open to doing television or wants to only focus on films, Shruti quipped, “I am open to all kind of good roles, without any medium preference. I love TV, having grown up watching every serial, and films, of course, is life. I cannot think anything apart from the cinema.”

India’s Next Superstars was launched to give newcomers from non-filmy backgrounds a chance in the film industry. The show had 20 aspiring actors chosen by celebrated casting director Mukesh Chhabra who competed to win the ultimate trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Natasha, Aman and Shruti after their big win will now get to star in Rohit and Karan’s upcoming film.

