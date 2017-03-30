Indian Idol 9 winner poll: Revanth, Rohit and Khuda Baksh fight for title. Vote for your favourite contestant

Revant, Khuda Baksh and Rohit are three finalist on Indian Idol 9. Revant, Khuda Baksh and Rohit are three finalist on Indian Idol 9.

Indian Idol 9 made news as season one’s judges — Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Anu Malik — returned once again. The three judged aspiring singers on different parameters, trained them and mentored them into professional singers. Now, the show is heading to the finale and we are more than excited to know who would win because this time the battle is among the best of the best. LN Revanth, PVNS Rohit and Khuda Baksh have made it to the finale.

LN Revanth is not an unfamiliar name, especially in down south. He has sung almost 200 songs in Telugu films, and rose to fame with Baahubali: The Beginning’s Manohari song. The singer not only performs in various concerts but is also seen as one of the most talented singers of the present lot.

In the show, Revanth has been impressive. At first, he struggled to memorise Hindi lyrics but now, he has his game mode on. He has performed every genre of music from Sufi to Punjabi rock but his competition is too strong as other contestants are classically strong.

Moving on, PVNS Rohit’s positive point is the fact that he is well-trained in classical singing. However, he forgot lyrics in his last performance when he was singing Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na. Although the judges spared him for the mistake, it is to be seen if the voters would make him win the show despite his performance, which was not rated as his best.

Both Revanth and Rohit are from Hyderabad while Khuda Baksh hails from a village in Punjab whose strong voice has won hearts of the audiences and celebrities.

We cannot forget the moment when Vidya Balan told him to romance with her and the contestant, in response, called her “ma’am”. The three have had their own journey to become the top three contenders for the winner title.

Interestingly, a lot of strong performers had to leave the show because of low voting. Now, it has to be seen who finally wins the show. Who would you bet on? Go vote for your favorite contestant.

