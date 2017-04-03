Indian Idol 9 winner: LV Revanth wins Rs 25 lakh, a car and a Bollywood career

Indian Idol 9 winner LV Revanth has earlier sung for Baahubali. He won the TV show on Sunday night. Indian Idol 9 winner LV Revanth has earlier sung for Baahubali. He won the TV show on Sunday night.

An established name in Telugu and Kannada films, Hyderabad-based singer LV Revanth has bagged the title of singing reality series Indian Idol 9. The youth, whose singing credits include albums like Baahubali: The Beginning and Vatapatra Sai, left behind Khuda Baksh (first runner-up) and PVNS Rohit (second runner-up) in the competition. “Right now I am on cloud nine. I am very happy for winning the show. I would say that my life has just began right now. It’s not easy to win that title being a south Indian singer. I saw this show as a big opportunity. The four-month journey in this show has completely changed my life,” Revanth told IANS.

Revanth was handed over the trophy by former India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Besides the title, Revanth won prize money of Rs 25 lakh, Mahindra KUV100 and a music contract with Sony Music. While the winner was always among the favourites on the show, given his experience in playback singing and versatility, his struggle with the Hindi language was at times considered a drawback. Nevertheless, his power-packed performances had an upper hand and finally led him to win despite stiff competition from Khuda Baksh and PVNS Rohit, both of them who got consistently praised by the judges.

Revanth’s first film song happened in 2008, Jalak Diklaja for Telugu movie Maha Yagnam. He has sung around 200 songs for Telugu and Kannada films, and has won several awards for his tracks in films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Badrinath and Rajanna. Revanth is the second Telugu singer to win Indian Idol, after Sreeram Chandra, who won the fifth season.

Ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, renowned singer Sonu Nigam and music composer Annu Malik, who kick-started the Indian Idol journey as judges in the first two editions, returned on the panel for the ninth season of the Sony Entertainment Television show, which was hosted by Karan Wahi and Paritosh Tripathi.

Along with its winning moment, there were many other sequences on the grand finale of Indian Idol 9, which had the audience entertained. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who hasn’t yet returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, wore his Doctor Mashoor Gulati’s coat for Indian Idol’s finale and had everyone in splits. He was joined on stage by his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sugandha Mishra, who is also not seen on the show nowadays. The finale also saw the judges of Sabse Bada Kalakaar, Sony’s new reality show, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. The trio interacted with the finalists and Raveena was also seen shaking a leg with them.

