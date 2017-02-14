Indian Idol 9: Saif Ali Khan plays guitar as he promotes Rangoon

Rangoon star cast on the sets of Indian Idol. Rangoon star cast on the sets of Indian Idol.

Starting the promotions of their upcoming film Rangoon on a musical note, actors Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan shot for an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 9. If the pictures are anything to by, the trio had a blast with the contestants and the judges.

From jamming with the participants to chatting with Annu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam, the actors enjoyed their time on the singing reality show. Saif, who besides his acting talent is also known for playing guitar, strummed a few strings on the stage, much to the joy of the audience.

While the actor wore a casual look, a leather jacket with denims, his co-star, Kangana went traditional with an indigo blue saree. Shahid was seen wearing a light brown kurta with dhoti pants.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Prior to the cast’s appearance on the show, the film’s director Vishal Bhardwaj, along with singer wife Rekha, visited the set to promote it. Rekha, who has sung a version of the romantic track “Yeh Ishq Hai” in Rangoon, crooned a few lines with the contestants of Indian Idol.

Farah Khan shared a picture with the Bhardwaj couple on her Instagram account and captioned it, “#indianidol9 so good to hav the Bhardwaj couple.. rekha& vishal to promote #rangoon .. with Anumalik n sonunigam n moi..”

Later, she even posted her photo with Shahid Kapoor. “@shahidkapoor n i promoting serious cinema on #indianidol9 😜,” Farah wrote along the picture.

See more pictures from Rangoon promotions on the sets of Indian Idol.

Rangoon is a period film set during set World War II (1939-1945) and supposedly portrays the life and times of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s first original stunt-woman still remembered for her fiery role in the movie Hunterwali. While Kangana will apparently be seen as Nadia, Saif plays her mentor and Shahid will be seen in the role of a soldier. The film has been co-written by Vishal, Sabrina Dhawan and American screenwriter Matthew Robbins, who has earlier worked with directors like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the film is set to hit theatres on Debruary 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd