Revealed: Wild card entries on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty show India’s Next Superstars

India’s Next Superstars will bring four wildcard entries to the show in the coming episodes.The popular reality show India’s Next Superstars has been receiving a mixed response from the audience. While the performances are worth a watch, the overdramatic approach has received a lot of flak. And now, to add more excitement in the Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty judged show, the makers are all set to introduce four new wild card entries. The audition for the same happened recently.

Sources from the show have exclusively revealed the names of the wild card entrants to indianexpress.com. “After a nationwide search, the team headed by renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra have chosen four young faces. They are Harshvardhan Deo, Simran Choudhary, Elisha Mayor and Tapan Singh,” the source averred.

While Harsh enjoys shayari, he also used to work with the UN, before acting came calling. Elisha, who is a trained Kathak dancer never gave an audition, and the show would be her first step towards fulfilling her acting dreams. Simran is already a known face in South and she believes that India’s Next Superstar could be the platform for her entry in Bollywood. Lastly, Tapan shared that he was spotted by a casting agent when he came to visit his brother in Mumbai and since then, he has been trying to find a foothold in the entertainment industry.

India’s Next Superstars airs on Star Plus and is hosted by Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani. The show promotes the concept that only talent can take one ahead in life. Judges Rohit and Karan have also assured that they would cast the winners in one of their upcoming movies. The filmmakers, along with being judges also act as mentors for the contestants.

