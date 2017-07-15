India Banega Manch winners Amit Rajput and Sakshi Kurtarkare: The prize money will help us fulfill our dreams

Goan dancers Amit Rajput and Sakshi Kurtarkar took home the trophy and winning amount of Rs 11 lakh Goan dancers Amit Rajput and Sakshi Kurtarkar took home the trophy and winning amount of Rs 11 lakh

The finale of Colors’ India Banega Manch was not just a celebration of talent but also complete entertainment. Emerging as champions, Goan dancers Amit Rajput and Sakshi Kurtarkar took home the trophy and winning amount of Rs 11 lakh. The show by BBC Worldwide Entertainment had contestants performing in public, and whoever got more audience, was announced as the winners. 16 such winners battled it out in the finale. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Mona Singh, India Banega Manch borrowed its format from successful Israeli format, Win the Crowd.

With emotions yet to sink in, ‘Ultimate Talentbaaz’ Amit-Sakshi pour their heart to indianexpress.com on how India Banega Manch was the most difficult challenge for the two. “In other competitions, you need to just impress a couple of judges but here we had to hold the attention of as many people as we could. Also being Latin dancers, we were scared for the form is not too popular in India yet and we could have lost our audience if we were not very entertaining,” chirped Sakshi.

Dancing together for three years now, we asked them what made them stand apart from the other contestants. Amit answered, “I think our hard work and discipline. We gave our heart and soul for this competition and we couldn’t have been happier at the moment holding this trophy.”



Sakshi lauding all other talent said that she wouldn’t like to be compared with others. “Every talent has its own beauty and every one of us in the competition have really worked hard. This show was a really tough task and I really didn’t want any of us to lose. For us, all the finalists were winners for they really fought their way to come this far.”

Lastly, saying that it is now the start for them, Amit shared, “We have been wanting to participate in international competitions but due to lack of funds, we had to back out. Now we will finally fulfil our dreams with the help of the winning prize money. Also since we are more of performers, we haven’t really thought about choreographing at the moment.”

India Banega Manch will be replaced by Khatron Ke Khiladi from 22 July, 9 pm. The host of the show Rohit Shetty, along with few contestants, and the Mubarakan cast graced the finale to announce the winners.

