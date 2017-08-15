Independence Day: TV shows which evoke the patriotic spirit

From Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, how television brings on front the Independence celebration. From Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, how television brings on front the Independence celebration.

Independence Day not just evokes a sense of freedom and pride in us but also brings in a wave of patriotism. Some may take it as a day of holiday when you can chill and laze around in front of your TV, but others are sending out a prayer for all the freedom fighters who helped India attain her freedom. Thankfully for us, the tales of these heroes will always be alive through history books and films. Also, television has showcased the valor of our armed forces with beauty and respect. So today, if you are planning to stay indoors and become a couch potato, here’s a list of TV shows, which can invoke the patriot in you.

Fauji

The show might be known only as Shah Rukh Khan’s debut project as an actor but the story is one that will definitely leave you moved. The coming of age of a soldier, who becomes a responsible army officer is one that you must watch this Independence Day. Also, see the raw SRK perform brilliantly as Lt Abhimanyu.

Sea Hawks

Sea Hawks definitely did a phenomenal job in portraying the lives and job of naval officers. Added to that were the young R Madhavan and Milind Soman. Sea Hawks was one of the best shows made during that time.

Saara Akaash



From the seas to the skies, Saara Akaash presented the tale of air force officers. Though a major part comprised of a love story, the portrayal of the Indian Air Force and their lives left us mesmerized. It was also for the first time that fighter planes were seen on TV.

Left Right Left

The show might be looked upon as a one focusing on friendships, love and revenge, but the underlying patriotism is definitely hard to miss. Left Right Left was based on a military academy and it gave the audience a chance to experience how army men are trained. It also showed how the youth can contribute towards changing the nation.

24

The race against time factor definitely worked for Indian audience as Anil Kapoor set out on a mission to not just save his family but also his country. Featuring several Bollywood stars, 24 successfully aired two seasons. Anil Kapoor as ACP Jai Singh Rathod gave us goosebumps with his patriotic act.

Pukaar

Rannvijay Singh, leaving behind his reality show host avatar, took up the role of an army officer for Pukaar. The actor, who is known to take up daredevil challenges, not just surprised all by his actions in the show, but his persona as the officer was much lauded. Helmed by Vipul A Shah, Pukaar may have earned low TRPs but the experience and thrill kept audience hooked. The show also starred Raj Babbar and Adaah Sharma in pivotal roles.

P.O.W: Bandi Yuddh Ke

Putting forth the anguish and pain of war prisoners, P.O.W told a story that we would have never imagined. Although an adaptation of a foreign series, this Star Plus struck all the right chords when it came to patriotism. Two soldiers return home after 17 years only to see their lives completely changed. And even while they had to fight their personal wars and demons of the past, the soldiers stood up for the nation, and fought till their last breath.

Happy Independence Day!!!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd