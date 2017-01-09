Important to be real in reality shows: Remo D’souza

Remo D’souza, who has also judged dance shows on the small screen, says it is important to avoid melodrama and focus on the creative content of the reality show to reach out to the audience. Remo D’souza, who has also judged dance shows on the small screen, says it is important to avoid melodrama and focus on the creative content of the reality show to reach out to the audience.

Choreographer-director Remo D’souza, who has also judged dance shows on the small screen, says it is important to avoid melodrama and focus on the creative content of the reality show to reach out to the audience. Talking about the importance of good content in dance shows, Remo told IANS here: “It is important to be real in a reality show. Instead of over-melodramatising anything, if you are showcasing real dance and introducing various genres, people will genuinely develop an interest in that.”

“So, when I do any dance show, I categorically tell everyone not to create any unnecessary drama that we get to see in other reality shows,” added the choreographer, who has judged shows like Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. After making his directorial debut in 2011 with the film F.A.L.T.U, Remo made 3D dance movie ABCD – Any Body Can Dance in 2013.

Remo said: “I think about every scene of my film from the visual perspective and try to find a musical and choreographic execution of it. So that, when audiences come to watch the film in the theatre, they get a visual treat.” “I am already a choreographer so, people have a certain expectation. Therefore, when I make a film, I not only keep the character development in mind but also its visual interpretation.”

He recently launched his personal mobile app that lets his fans and budding dancers stay connected with him as well as get associated with him for dance and choreography.