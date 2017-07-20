Divyanka Tripathi emerges winner second time in a month, gets honoured with Most Admired Leader in the field of entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi and Terence Lewis have won the honour of Most Admired Leaders. Divyanka Tripathi and Terence Lewis have won the honour of Most Admired Leaders.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, Divyanka Tripathi has added another feather in her cap. The television’s much-loved mother, Divyanka aka Ishima has been honoured with the Most Admired Leader in the field of entertainment by Herald Global and has also been listed in the 50 Most Inspirational Women list. This is the second win in a month for Divyanka. Earlier, she walked away with the winner’s trophy of Nach Baliye 8 as she won the hearts of many with her ‘romance wala dance’ with husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Sharing the big moment on her social media account, Divyanka wrote, “When they give honor with the title – “Most Admired Leader in the field of Entertainment” and being counted in #50MostInspirationalWomen, I can only feel humbled and more responsible. Thank you #HeraldGlobal 😊” Later she posted another photo with one of the judges of Nach Baliye 8, Terrence Lewis and captioned it, “Sharing a moment of fame with the ace choreographer Mr @Terence_here.”

Terrence has also received the honour of being listed in 50 admired leaders of the country for his work in dance education. He also shared the same picture on his Instagram account.

A few days back, Divyanka made headlines as she celebrated her first marriage anniversary on July 8. The much-in-love television couple Divyanka-Vivek were romancing in picturesque locales of Europe and even shared the pictures on their social media accounts.

Divyanka is the reigning lady of Indian television currently. She became a household name after playing the lead roles of Vidya and Dr Ishita Bhalla in Banu Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein respectively. Apart from acting in emotional dramas, the versatile actor has done several comedy shows as well.

