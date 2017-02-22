I’m very fond of Shah Rukh Khan’s acting, style, says Har Mard Ka Dard actor Faisal Rashid

Har Mard Ka Dard actor Faisal Rashid will be seen taking inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Har Mard Ka Dard actor Faisal Rashid will be seen taking inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Actor Faisal Rashid, who essays the lead role in TV show Har Mard Ka Dard, says he is very fond of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and style.

In the upcoming episode of the Life OK show, Faisal will be seen taking inspiration from Shah Rukh’s role in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and will go through a complete makeover.

“In ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, we saw King Khan having a makeover which was incredible. I am very fond of his acting, his style, the way he does things differently and sportingly,” Faisal said in a statement.

Faisal will shed his simple image and will feature as a modern guy. Faisal will be seen wearing modern clothes and also sport a funky hairstyle complete with spikes. The actor said he was excited about the makeover.

“When I was informed about this makeover, I immediately thought of Shah Rukh Khan and was very excited,” he added.

Meanwhile, actor Jinal Belani, who is playing the lead role in upcoming television comedy-drama Har Mard Ka Dard, earlier said that her ethnicity helped her to get the role as in the serial she is playing a Gujarati girl.

Also when Jinal was asked about how she managed to get the role, she told media: “Well, being a Gujarati helped me to bag the role as I am playing the character of Sonu who is a Gujarati girl. Though I am not speaking in Gujarati in the show, there is a poem that Sonu (character name) utters whenever she is angry or irritated. And for that, a certain fluency in Gujarati was needed.”