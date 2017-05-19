I’m returning to fiction drama on TV: Savita Prabhune

Savita Prabhune will be returning to fictional drama after three years. Savita Prabhune will be returning to fictional drama after three years.

Actress Savita Prabhune, who is known for her role as Sulochana in TV show Pavitra Rishta, says she is returning to fiction drama on television after a gap of three years.

The actress is returning to television with Life Ok’s upcoming show Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka, a revenge thriller, which also stars Avinash Sachdev, Manav Goel and Ricky Patel.

Inteqam Ek Masoom ka is Anuradha Sarin and R. Satish Kumar’s revenge-thriller show.

Savita will mostly be portraying the character of Avinash Sachdev’s on-screen mother

The story of the daily soap will be a reincarnation drama.The show is being produced by Imtiaz Punjabi. This show will mark his debut as a producer under the banner, Scaling Heights.

The story will be set in an army background. The plot line goes that the character of Avinash’s will meet an untimely death after being betrayed and duped. He will ask God to give him a second chance come back on earth and take his revenge on his murderers.

“Yes, I am returning to fiction drama on television after the gap of 3 years with Life Ok’s upcoming revenge drama ‘Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka’,” Savita said in a statement.

“For last three years, I was away from Hindi fiction shows as I was busy working on Marathi shows but now I am all set to entertain my fans with ‘Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka’. The show has a unique concept which has not been seen on television before,” she added.

