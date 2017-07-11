IIFA 2017: Green Carpet host Karan Wahi is inspired by gigs of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Karan Wahi is all set to host the Green Carpet of IIFA 2017 with Arjun Bijlani. Karan Wahi is all set to host the Green Carpet of IIFA 2017 with Arjun Bijlani.

Karan Wahi has been winning hearts with his hosting skills and the actor-anchor will once again be doing what he does the best in the New York City. The charming Ranveer Sisodia of the popular TV show Remix is all set to host the IIFA Green Carpet for which he is prepped up. Also, he will be joined by fellow TV actor, Arjun Bijlani. The two will have a fun tittle-tattle with the Bollywood stars during the IIFA weekend stories.

Karan, who hosted the star-studded event in Macau a few years back said, “Going to New York is always great fun. I just came back from New York a week back, though I was only there for two days. This time around because of IIFA, I’ll b there for a longer duration, I am excited about IIFA because it’s a global event and being a part of it is always nice. This is going to be my second IIFA, the first one being Macau, a few years back.”

Karan has hosted several television reality shows including Indian Idol, Nach Baliye and Dance India Dance. Over the years the TV star has learnt a lot about anchoring as he says, “When you are hosting the red carpet or conducting interactions with the actors up close and personal, it has to be impromptu. One has to know what to ask and what not to. Since I know a lot of actors personally, it becomes easier for me to have a great interactive session with them.” But from where does he take inspiration for his hosting gigs? “I follow a lot of actors’ hosting styles. I love Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor.”

Like Arjun Bijlani, Karan too is excited to meet the superstars of Bollywood. He said, “I am happy I am going to be meeting my favourite actors, who I have known and admired. Having a blast with them is what I intend to do.”

The actor was in Spain recently, as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi and later was also seen having fun with his friends, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta and Ritwik Dhanjiani. The pictures of his ‘Mad Gang’ gave serious vacation goals to his followers on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Culture Connection