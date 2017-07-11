IIFA 2017: Arjun Bijlani set to host the Green Carpet, is excited of having a nice conversation with Alia Bhatt

Hosting IIFA 2017 Green Carpet is like a dream come true for Arjun Bijlani. Hosting IIFA 2017 Green Carpet is like a dream come true for Arjun Bijlani.

Second-time IIFA host and television actor, Arjun Bijlani is excited to host the IIFA weekend stories, IIFA rewind and the Green Carpet in New York. The actor who was last seen in Star Plus show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, last year too, hosted one of the most glamorous events of Bollywood, IIFA Festival in Madrid, Spain. But this time it is special for the anchor-actor as it is like a dream come true for him. “I am going to have a blast this time in New York. I have not been to New York before. I am super excited to go to Times Square. When we were kids, we had heard so much about the city, that it is fast and pacy, it is like Mumbai but in America. I always wanted to go there and experience that. So it is like a dream come true,” said an excited Arjun.

The actor who seems to like anchoring more than he likes acting camera said, “I am an impromptu anchor. Anchoring is not what you prepare, it is all about your presence of mind and how easy flowing you are when you are actually doing it. I think I am very easy flowing, my anchoring is not caricaturish, I do not imitate anyone. I have a conversation which is funny and impromptu and make the other person comfortable.”

Like any other Bollywood fan, Arjun is excited to meet his favourites, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at the Green Carpet of the award show. “I am looking forward to meeting Varun Dhawan. I have actually met him before and he is very sweet. He is always been very nice to talk to. I am also looking forward to meeting my favourite Alia Bhatt and having a nice conversation with her,” said Arjun.

IIFA has brought together the finest of entertainment to light up the stage wherever they go. This year it will light up New York on July 14 and 15.

