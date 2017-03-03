Iain Armitage to play Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spin-off

Iain Armitage to play the younger version of the popular physicist Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spin off, Sheldon Iain Armitage to play the younger version of the popular physicist Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spin off, Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory spin-off titled Sheldon has cast child actor Iain Armitage to play the younger version of the popular physicist from the sitcom.

The eight-year-old actor will play Sheldon Cooper in his younger years, the role which is being played by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory, reported Variety.

Armitage will star in the potential series that will be based on Sheldon as a youth growing up in Texas.

While Zoe Perry is in talks to play Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper, insiders say the studio have a frontrunner to play the father, but the deal is yet to be sealed.

Armitage is currently playing Shailene Woodley’s on-screen son in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Recently it was reported that the cast of The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg had taken a pay cut for two of their team members, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

After the cast of FRIENDS, the cast of The Big Bang Theory were known to be the highest paid television actors with a salary of $ 1 million for every episode. But now the five lead actors had offered to drop their pay from $1 million per episode to $900,000 as they all wanted Bialik and Rauch to work together in the 11th and 12th season of the popular American television show.

It looks like the Sitcom is going to continue for a longer period of time that we expected it to be.

Meanwhile we can’t wait to watch the spin off of The Big Bang Theory , that could possibly explain what turned Sheldon Cooper into such a robot.

(With inputs from PTI. )

