I will never shed clothes to look sexy or grab eye balls: Ankita Bhargava

Ankita Bhargava may be fondly known as Mrs Karan Patel, but the lady has a plethora of good work in her kitty and has established herself as a superior actor. Ankita recently got a bold photo shoot done that has got the social media going gaga over her. Stating that she is in the happiest phase of her life, Ankita is raring to go and is ready to take up projects that will challenge her as an actor. Also, she speaks about her marriage, conjugal responsibilities and extending her family.

Talking about her new hot avatar, Ankita said, “Well, I keep getting offers from TV but nothing has tickled my fantasy for a long time now; something that would challenge enough for the actor in me. I am in talks with a couple of projects but things are yet to get finalised. Until then, theatres and advertisements are my fodder (laughs). I am at my fittest best and in the happiest phase of my life, and that’s showing. Also, I feel more comfortable and confident about my body and thus decided to experiment with something different.”

The actor shared that she and the team took three weeks to discuss and finalise on the folio, wanting it to be something really innovative. “I really worked hard for it. Karan was also very supportive. He knew everything about the photo shoot and he loved each and every look. His favourite of the lot is the one in the Indian look.”

Talking about Karan, with both being actors, we wondered if there’s any insecurity between them. “Not at all! I am a proud wife who is extremely happy to see her husband climbing up the ladder of success. His dream is our dream and we pray for it together. And also, what insecurity, Karan and I are on the same team, he does well means we are doing well so I am happy for us! And same goes with him, I am sure when I pick up my next project he will be beaming with joy. Every little thing I do, whether it’s an ad film, a ramp walk or my short film, he has appreciated me unconditionally.”

Indian women post marriage tend to devote their entire time towards their husbands and in-laws. Saying that it’s basically a shift in gears, Ankita stated, “The very first year after I got married I was clear about my priorities and I gave my marriage all the time and energy it needed as ours was an arranged marriage. Being a person who’s not blindly ambitious, I prefer balancing life rather than making a mess of it. I shot for my show Reporters and the movie Akira soon after I got married. But I gave the required time to my marriage also. We also travelled a lot since it is the best way to understand someone. It took us a year to become best friends who are in love with each other, and that’s what I have achieved for a lifetime with my husband.”

The pictures being quite bold, we asked her if she is open to don a sexy avatar on screen. “There is a very thin line between bold and sexy and being indecent. I won’t shed clothes at the drop of a hat to look sexy and bold or to grab eye balls and make a statement. And this I say not because I am someone’s daughter, wife or mother, but because I have my own standards of decency! I just did a bold and hot photo shoot but by my standards, I’m still pretty much clad than what I see around me,” Ankita answered.

Talking about the kind of roles that she is looking forward to, the actor said, “I want to do strong roles. I love Jennifer’s (Winget) role in Beyhadh. It’s edgy and classy, and it has its own stand. I want to do something challenging as an actor. I wish they could make Grey’s Anatomy well in India. I am also looking forward to doing more films now after I got great reviews for Akira.”

Lastly, when asked if she and Karan are planning to extend their family, Ankita said, “Oh yes! We are ready for it but all in good time. Karan loves kids and he will be the best father. I can’t wait to start a family with him. I think even Naughty (their pet dog) is ready for some company.”

Ankita, daughter of veteran actors Abhay and Kiran Bhargava, has been appreciated for her work in shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchan, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein and Reporters. The couple was introduced to each other by Karan’s good friend Aly Goni and Ankita’s father during Holi. The two connected and decided to get married in just a couple of days post their meeting. They had a roka ceremony in March 2015, with only close family members attending it. The marriage in May 2015 was definitely one of the most highlighted occasions in the TV fraternity and was a star studded event.

