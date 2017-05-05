I will love to work with Kapil Sharma: Krushna Abhishek lets go of old rivalry

Even though Kapil is the one who leads the show, the audience equally loves watching Sunil Grove, says Krushna Abihshek Even though Kapil is the one who leads the show, the audience equally loves watching Sunil Grove, says Krushna Abihshek

Having successfully fronted several comedy shows, Krushna Abhishek is today considered among the most popular comedians on Indian television. His name alone is enough to get audience and thus TRPs, to a show. But the actor believes his popularity doesn’t imply that he is irreplaceable.

In an interview to indianexpress.com Krushna said that audience values performance over popularity and if an artiste is better than him on a show, he or she will shine anyway.

While making his point, Krushna cited the example of The Kapil Sharma Show, and said that even though Kapil is the one who leads the show, the audience equally loves watching Sunil Grover who is currently not a part of the series. “I don’t really believe that this being the face of a show means you overshadow other people. I think a good performer will shine no matter what. Even if I am the face of a show, if some other person is good then audience will like their performance and wait for them. Like, Kapil is the face but people also wait for Sunil. So, ultimately it is about performance, power and for how long you can hold the audience’s attention,” Krushna said.

The actor makes a valid comment, the proof of is the dipped TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show after Sunil stopped shooting for it due to his fight with Kapil. Only time can tell if Kapil and Sunil are able to settle their differences, but as far as Kapil’s equation with Krushna goes, the two have put their apparent rivalry behind them.

As Krushna said about the possibility of working with Kapil, “I would love to work with him. There’s no issue. We don’t have anything personal between us. Anyway, a rivalry is always between channels, it is among shows too. But we don’t have anything of that sort between us.”

Krushna and Kapil’s supposed rivalry dates back to last year when Kapil left Colors and started The Kapil Sharma Show, on rival channel Sony. Krushna, who was hosting Comedy Nights Bachao then, in various interviews had slammed Kapil’s decision. Though Kapil never directly commented on Krushna, he was seen taking digs at him on his show Comedy Nights Bachao.

Talking about Comedy Nights Bachao, Krushna made it clear that he will not bring back the third season of the show, which was styled as a roast. Comedy Nights Bachao went off air last year amid several reports that many celebrities, who appeared on the show, were upset with the roasting done by the comedians. Krushna admitted that he and his team crossed the line many times and he now wants to do a “positive” show, on which actors are not hesitant to come.

“I think whatever we wanted to do with that show has been done. Bachao was a different kind of a show and I don’t think it commands further seasons. We have played enough with the industry! It is important to draw a line and we crossed it a few times. It is good that we were spared. No major problem happened (around the show). So, it will be better if we leave this (Bachao) and do a good, positive show. A lot of controversies happened regarding Bachao and people became reluctant to come on the show and that should not happen that the actor is fearing to come on your show,” he said.

Currently, Krushna has taken the role of a host for Colors’ new reality show, India Banega Manch, where contestants have to entertain live audience at various famous spots in Mumbai. Krushna is co-hosting the show with actor Mona Singh.

