I want to do a romantic role: Karishma Tanna

Lately, actor Karishma Tanna has become somewhat of a reality TV star, either she is seen participating on reality shows or judging one– Big Memsaab in this case. The actor, however, says her longtime wish has been to make a comeback to fiction, especially in a romantic role.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Karishma, who was last seen in a cameo on Life Ok’s Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha, said there is a misconception about her in the industry that she is no more interested in fiction shows. “I don’t know why people feel that I am only interested in films but I very much want to do fiction. My only prerequisite is a good role, something which satisfies the actor in me. If I get a good banner and a good channel, I would definitely do a daily soap. But right now, I really want to do a romantic role in a romantic story,” the actor said.

On Naagarjuna, Karishma played a naagin – the most sought-after role nowadays on Indian television. The actor admitted it is due to the popularity of this supernatural genre that she agreed to do Naagarjuna, despite a small role. “I wanted to try it because supernatural genre is what is currently selling. I had a lot of fun playing a naagin. It is all fantasy so it was great.” Meanwhile, the actor is now judging Big Memsaab, which is a dance contest for housewives.

This is the eighth season of the reality show, being aired on Big Magic. Karishma is joined by actor Sambhavna Seth on the judging panel, while radio jockey and TV anchor Pritam Singh is the show’s host. Karishma said it is a homecoming of sorts to work with Pritam and Sambhavna, after living with them under one roof during the eighth season of Bigg Boss.

“Both the scenarios are totally different but I am having fun getting back with them. Very few people have connected with me on the show and these two are among them and they are my friends now. That’s because in Bigg Boss, you are put into a situation where you are deprived of so many things. you are forced… or you just get irritated… But that doesn’t mean you are a bad human being. It is about handling the situations. So, these people (Pritam and Sambhavna) handled them well,” said the actor, who was one of the most controversial contestants on her season.

About the current season of Bigg Boss, she said, “I haven’t watched it but I know a couple of names who I keep hearing about on various platforms. I think Lopa (Lopamudra Rut), Bani (Bani J), Manveer (Manveer Gurjar) and Manu (Manu Punjabi) are quite popular. I hope the best contestant wins.”

